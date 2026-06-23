Condolences to family of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Nozhkin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to the family and loved ones of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Nozhkin.

“Please, accept my sincere condolences over the death of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Nozhkin. His work left an indelible mark on the history of modern art. Devoted admirers valued Mikhail Ivanovich for his great talent, his ability to perfect every endeavor he undertook, and his talent for creating memorable characters. He will forever remain in our hearts,” the message of condolence reads.