Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the death of children in a minibus incident near the city of Gweru.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus learned the news about this tragic accident with deep sorrow.

“At this difficult moment on behalf of my compatriots and myself I express sincere condolences to you as well as to the entire people of Zimbabwe. I pass words of support to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” the message of condolence reads.