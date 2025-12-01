Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the numerous casualties caused by floods and landslides.

“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Belarus and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences over the numerous casualties caused by the catastrophic floods and landslides in Sri Lanka,” the message reads.

The head of state addressed words of support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected. “I am confident that the efforts of the authorities and rescue services will help the region overcome the consequences of this terrible tragedy,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.