Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the loss of life as a result of a fire in a cafe in the city of Kostroma.

According to the head of state, it is with big sorrow that people in Belarus have learned the news.

“On behalf of the Belarusian people and myself I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the message of condolences reads.