Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in connection with the loss of life as a result of a ferry incident off the Mozambique coast.

"It was with great pain and sorrow that Belarus learned the news about the injured and dead as a result of a ferry incident off off the Mozambique coast," the head of state said.

In connection with this terrible tragedy, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his sincere condolences and addressed words of support to Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the families and friends of the victims and all the people of Mozambique.