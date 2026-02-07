Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the terrorist attack at a mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, which resulted in a large number of civilian casualties and injuries.

The head of state emphasized that the people of Belarus received this news with profound sorrow. “I am certain that everyone guilty of this terrible crime will be duly punished,” the message of condolences to Asif Ali Zardari reads.

In his messages of condolences to Shehbaz Sharif, Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ solidarity with Pakistan, which is resolutely combating all forms of terrorism and religious extremism.

The President expressed condolences to all the people of Pakistan, asked to convey words of support to the families and friends of the deceased, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.