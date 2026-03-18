Condolences over passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili over the death of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus received the news of the passing of this prominent Georgian religious and public figure with deep sorrow.

“His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II devoted his entire life to high ideals, serving not only his own people but all humanity. Through his initiatives to strengthen peace, security, friendship, and interfaith understanding, the Patriarch earned a special place in the hearts of millions of people, regardless of their nationality or religion,” the message of condolences reads. “The many years of service of His Holiness Ilia II strengthened the Georgian Orthodox Church and contributed to the restoration and opening of hundreds of churches and monasteries.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also expressed sincere condolences to the Georgian Orthodox Church and the entire people of Georgia. “May the bright memory of this remarkable spiritual leader, who left a profound mark on the history of his country and the Orthodox world, live on,” he noted.