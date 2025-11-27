Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed his condolences to China President Xi Jinping over the victims of a devastating fire in the Tai Po residential area of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which has claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds of people homeless.

The head of state stressed that Belarus was deeply saddened on hearing the news. “At this difficult time on behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf I express the deepest condolences to the families and friends of those, who died, in connection with this irreparable loss and ask you to convey my wishes for a speedy recovery and rehabilitation to the injured,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. “Special words of support are sent to all the agencies that are currently battling the fire and fighting for the lives of the victims.”

The Belarus President wished the brotherly country of China courage and strength at this tragic moment.