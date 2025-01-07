Condolences to President of China Xi Jinping

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered his condolence to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in the wake of a devastating earthquake in Tibet.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Belarus was extremely saddened by the news of a devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, which caused human casualties. On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, please accept my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased in addition to wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.”