On behalf of the Belarusian people President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III, the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms and expressed the words of support to the members of the Royal family in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty's seventy-year reign has been a symbol of true service to her people, and a guarantee of the stability and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms for many years. She linked generations who proudly and with dignity overcame the most difficult challenges. Even in the most difficult times Elizabeth II's statesmanship and authority always made it possible to rise above the political situation. The Republic of Belarus deeply respects and responsibly follows Her Majesty's moral commandment about no alternative to the further progress of mankind on the way of good-neighborliness and mercy,” the head of state said.