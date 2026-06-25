Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez over the victims of the recent earthquake.

“It is with profound pain and great concern for the brotherly Venezuelan people that Belarus learned of the horrific tragedy that has struck the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. At this difficult time, we send our most sincere words of support to all residents of Venezuela, especially to the victims of this ruthless disaster and those who have lost their relatives or been left homeless. From the bottom of our hearts, we condole with the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the message of condolence reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the people and leadership of Belarus have always been and remain reliable friends of Venezuela, ready to offer assistance in difficult times. “You can always count on us,” the Belarusian leader assured.