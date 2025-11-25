Aleksandr Lukashenko expresses condolences to Vietnam over heavy rain victims

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended his condolences to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong, following the heavy rainfall in central Vietnam that resulted in numerous casualties and extensive destruction.

In his message to the Vietnamese President, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated: “Unfortunately, your country is once again facing a merciless natural disaster, and this brings pain to the hearts of Belarusians.”

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the head of state conveyed his profound condolences and words of support to the Vietnamese leadership, the families and friends of the deceased and injured, and the fraternal people of Vietnam.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also expressed his hope for a swift elimination of the aftermath of the disaster and a stabilization of the situation, adding his wishes for “the return of the wounded and missing to their homes, and for the residents of Vietnam to a peaceful life.”