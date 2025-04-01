Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk 2025 scheduled, visas waived for participants, guests

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed an Executive Order on 1 April to approve the timeline for holding the 34rd international art festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.

The main events of Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk 2025 will take place on 10-13 July.

Taking into account the established practice of state support for the festival, individual preferences have been granted to the festival’s organizers and participants.

Visas have been waived for the festival’s participants and guests from 71 countries for the period of 4-10 July 2025. An original ticket or a digital ticket to the festival events, which are held in the Summer Amphitheater or in the concert hall Vitebsk, can be used to cross the state border without visas. One original ticket or digital ticket can be used by one foreign citizen to enter Belarus once before or on the date of the event the ticket specifies.

The Executive Order also updated the composition of the organizing committee responsible for holding the 34rd international art festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk.