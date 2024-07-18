On the morning of 18 July, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report of Gomel Oblast Governor Ivan Krupko on eliminating the aftermath of the devastating storm that had recently hit the region.

Ivan Krupko spoke in detail about the ongoing disaster response effort in the region and the state of things as of Thursday morning.

The head of state set the task to restore power supply, including in the most remote settlements, by the morning of 19 July.

"By the morning, all problems, especially those facing households, should be resolved," the President said.

The Energy Ministry and the governors were told to have all energy facilities and electrical networks re-examined, and the availability of backup power lines checked. If the slightest issues are identified, old networks should be dismantled and replaced to avoid similar situations in the future. That was another task set by Aleksandr Lukashenko.

He also gave instructions to eliminate the aftermath of the disaster in the forests.