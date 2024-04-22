Belarusian President makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko considered new appointments on 22 April.
The head of state appointed:
Sergei Maslyak – Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection;
Yevgeny Kovalenko – Justice Minister;
Yelena Morgunova – Chairperson of the State Committee for Standardization.
The president also approved the appointment of:
Oleg Stelmashok – Mogilev Oblast Vice Governor (social welfare);
Igor Burmistrov – Novopolotsk Mayor;
Dmitry Kadrgulov – Chairman of the Berestovista District Executive Committee;
Sergei Medzvetskas – Chairman of the Ostrovets District Executive Committee;
Aleksei Zhuravlev – Chairman of the Glusk District Executive Committee;
Vyacheslav Moksachev – Chairman of the Kostyukovichi District Executive Committee;
Aleksei Vasyuchenko – Head of the Novobelitsky District Administration in Gomel;
Andrei Boltrik – Head of the Oktyabrsky District Administration in Grodno;
Sergei Lukashevich – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs;
Yuri Gorbich – First Deputy Healthcare Minister;
Aleksandr Starovoitov – Deputy Healthcare Minister;
Svetlana Nechai – Deputy Healthcare Minister – Chief Public Health Doctor of Belarus;
Olga Rybaklyucheva – Director of the Education Quality Department of the Education Ministry.