Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on 25-26 September.

During the visit, the head of state is set to take part in the international forum World Atomic Week, held under the theme From a New Technological Paradigm to a New Worldview.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders will coordinate positions on the most pressing issues of Belarusian-Russian relations and discuss the regional situation and the international agenda.