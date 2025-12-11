Aleksandr Lukashenko sign Decree to extend main preferences regarding electric vehicles, charging stations

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.428 on 11 December to amend Decree No.92 “On stimulating the use of electric vehicles” of 12 March 2020.

The document is designed to continue encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and the development of the charging infrastructure. Preferential VAT rates and investment deductions with regard to electric vehicles have been extended till 31 December 2028 while preferences for installing and servicing charging stations have been extended for an unlimited period of time.

The national telecommunication giant RUP Beltelecom has been chosen as the second operator in charge of building and servicing slow charging stations with the output capacity of up to 44kW.

Real estate developers have been granted the right to transfer charging stations and power grid installations to state-run operators for the sake of their consequent operation free of charge.

The document also scraps the right to free parking for electric vehicles.