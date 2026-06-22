Greetings to Union State patriotic forum participants

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the 2nd International Forum of the Union State “Great Heritage, Shared Future”.

“I warmly welcome you to the hospitable Belarusian land. It is symbolic that the forum is held in the city of Brest, which 85 years ago was the first to take the blow of the Hitlerite war machine, demonstrating to the world the greatness of spirit and the invincibility of the Soviet soldier,” the message of greetings reads. “The price of the Great Victory was tens of millions of lives lost. Belarus’ losses were one in three of its citizens. By uncovering new facts of the genocide of the Belarusian people, we are providing a legal assessment of the crimes of the fascists in order to protect the memory of innocent victims and the warriors who performed a great feat.”

The head of state noted that on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of all republics of the Soviet Union fought side by side in the struggle against Nazism: “It was a battle for life and freedom, for their country and for other European states, saved thanks to the courage and heroism of the multinational Soviet people.”

“Today, our primary task is to protect historical truth, to safeguard it from those who are rewriting history, tearing down monuments to heroes, and attempting to consign the feat of our fathers and grandfathers to oblivion. A special role in preserving memory belongs to the youth, who will have to live and work in the modern world, guided by the behests of their ancestors, and pass this baton on to future generations. The forum’s motto, Great Heritage, Shared Future, calls on us to move forward together for the sake of the present and future of our states, for the sake of peace on our native land,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the forum participants productive work, inexhaustible energy, happiness, and goodness.