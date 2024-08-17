Greetings to participants of 8th international festival of ethnocultural traditions Call of Polesie (Zov Polesia)

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to organizers, participants, and guests of the 8th international festival of ethnocultural traditions Call of Polesie (Zov Polesia).

The message reads: “Over the years of existence this indigenous folklore forum has become a significant event in the country’s cultural life. The festival carefully preserves the heritage of ancestors, introduces people to valuable national heritage, and facilitates the enhancement of good neighborly ties and friendship. The festival’s events are invariably successful and are noted for their deep emotionality.”

The head of state expressed confidence that this year’s cultural celebration will be bright and unforgettable, that it will gift a lot of new impressions and interesting meetings to residents and guests of Belarus’ Polesie area.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished excellent mood, inexhaustible inspiration, and strong health to organizers and participants of the festival.