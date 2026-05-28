Greetings to participants of 2nd international interparty conference in Brest

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the 2nd international interparty conference.

The head of state noted that the event is organized during the year marking the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, in Brest - at the walls of the hero fortress that became a symbol of the unparalleled courage of the Soviet soldier in the fight against fascism.

“Today, amid the militarization of the West, attempts to rewrite history, and the blatant resurgence of Nazism, our duty is to prevent humanity from once again finding itself on the brink of military confrontation,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President expressed his conviction that amid the changing security architecture, the joint efforts of political parties from different countries will continue to be aimed at strengthening sovereignty and supporting the right of every state to choose its own path of development.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the conference participants productive work, interesting discussions, and new constructive ideas for a fair and equitable international dialogue.