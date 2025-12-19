Winners named of Belarus President’s special prize for art luminaries, For Spiritual Revival prize

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has bestowed the prize For Spiritual Revival and special prizes for culture and art luminaries. The head of state signed the relevant decrees on 19 December.

The Belarus President has bestowed five prizes For Spiritual Revival in recognition of active humanitarian efforts, which helped bolster spiritual values and moral traditions of the Belarusian nation and contributed to the patriotic upbringing of young Belarusians in the year 2025.

The staff of the Synod Department for Church Charity and Community Service of the Belarusian Orthodox Church was awarded for developing new areas of the church’s community service and for a big contribution to pastoral care while the staff of OAO Belrestavratsiya was awarded for preserving and reviving the historical and cultural heritage of Belarus.

The creative team consisting of Artistic Director of the Youth Variety Theater Vladislava Artyukovskaya and the songwriter Anna Lukashenko received a high award for their significant contribution to the preservation of historical memory, the strengthening of spiritual values of the Belarusian nation, and the creation and implementation of the highly artistic patriotic project “Every third.”

The award was bestowed upon the team of authors of the National State Television and Radio Company for the creation of the documentary and analytical series of television films “Time has chosen us”. The team includes Chairman of the National State Television and Radio Company Ivan Eismont, Executive Producer of the Production Department of the Main Directorate of the First News TV Channel Gleb Gorbatenko, and Deputy Director General of the TV channel’s Main Directorate Olga Makei.

Police Major Viktor Shipkov, senior district police inspector of the Law Enforcement and Prevention Department of the Public Security Police of the Gomel District Police Department, was awarded for his personal contribution to the revival, preservation, and popularization of folk art, for conducting ethnographic research, and for reconstructing traditional festive costumes of the southeastern part of Gomel District.

The Belarus President has bestowed ten special prizes for culture and art luminaries in recognition of outstanding publicly recognized achievements in the fields of music art, theater art, cinema art, decorative and applied arts, choreographic art, librarianship, and the education and nurture of young artists.

The following groups were awarded the high honor:

the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Belarus - for its significant contribution to patriotic nurture and the creation of the creative project “Pathetic diary of memory”;

the model dance ensemble Chabarok of the Minsk State Palace of Children and Youth - for its great contribution to the preservation and development of traditions of choreographic art and active participation in the social and cultural life of the country;

Brest Puppet Theater - for its significant contribution to the preservation of national spiritual traditions and the promotion of moral values by means of theatrical art;

the Mosty District Library - for its significant contribution to the patriotic nurture of the younger generation and the implementation of the innovative literature project “Books build BRIDGES.”

A special prize was also awarded to the teachers Lyudmila Volkovich-Boris and Yelizaveta Chervontseva of the M.K. Oginsky Molodechno State Music College for the revival, preservation, and development of traditions of the Molodechno vytsinanka school.

Aleksandr Yefremov, Artistic Director of the Republic of Belarus’ Honored Collective of the Movie Actor Theater-Studio of the National Film Studio Belarusfilm, was awarded the high honor for his significant personal contribution to the development and popularization of Belarusian theater and cinema. Anna Blagova, police lieutenant and soloist of the brass band of the Minsk City Police Department, was honored for her personal contribution to the development of contemporary musical art and the creation of patriotic songs. Tamara Zharova, a teacher at the Republican Gymnasium-College of the Belarusian State Academy of Music, was honored for her personal contribution to the development and popularization of national musical art and the training of laureates of international and republican contests. Andrei Martynuk, master of folk arts and crafts at the Dzerzhinsk District Center for Culture and Folk Art, was honored for outstanding achievements in decorative and applied arts and the creation of a unique technology for making mechanical clocks from wood. Ksenia Pogorelaya, a soloist-instrumentalist at the St. Sophia Cathedral Architecture History Museum branch of the National Polotsk Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, was honored for her significant personal contribution to the promotion of Belarusian musical heritage and the development of organ performance in Belarus.