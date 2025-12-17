Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to present 2025 Belarusian Sports Olympus Award

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 440 on 17 December to present the 2025 Belarusian Sports Olympus special award of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

The award has been presented to the Presidential Sport Club, Ivan Litvinovich, and Spartak Mironovich for significant contributions to the development of physical education and sports, services in popularizing physical education and sports, and fostering physical education and sports traditions that contribute to the formation of a well-rounded individual.

The Presidential Sport Club has received this prestigious award for its major role in developing sports and physical education. This includes implementing comprehensive programs to upgrade the facilities of sports schools and local sports infrastructure, as well as organizing major sports projects and competitions.

International Master of Sports of Belarus Ivan Litvinovich is a two-time Olympic champion, a multiple-time world champion in team competitions, a world silver medalist, a World Cup winner, a European champion in team competitions, and a winner and silver medalist at the 2025 CIS Games.

Honored Coach of the USSR and the BSSR Spartak Mironovich headed the Belarusian men’s national handball team from 1992 to 2008. Under his leadership, eight players of HC SKA Minsk became Olympic champions as part of national teams, the USSR national handball team twice won Olympic gold (1988 and 1992), HC SKA Minsk three times became the holder of the European Champions Cup (1987, 1989, and 1990), twice the European Cup Winners’ Cup (1983 and 1988), and the Challenge Cup (2013).