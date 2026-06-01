Aleksandr Lukashenko signs laws ratifying international documents on migration, law enforcement

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a number of laws ratifying international documents regulating legal relations in the areas of migration and law enforcement. The laws had previously been adopted by the House of Representatives and approved by the Council of the Republic.

Among them is a law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan on the procedure for citizens’ stay in the territories of the two countries. The agreement regulates the rules of temporary stay and specifies the list of documents allowing citizens to enter and leave the territories of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

A law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan on readmission was also signed. The agreement establishes procedures for the return, acceptance and transfer of individuals staying in either country in violation of national legislation governing the entry, exit and residence of foreigners and stateless persons.

The President also signed a law ratifying a protocol terminating the agreement on assistance to refugees and forcibly displaced persons on 24 September 1993. The document provides for the termination of the agreement due to its outdated nature. Legal relations related to assistance for refugees and displaced persons in Belarus are currently regulated by national legislation that takes into account the country’s international obligations in this area.

Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a law ratifying an agreement on the organization and conduct of international controlled deliveries by competent authorities of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The agreement establishes procedures for organizing and carrying out controlled deliveries of goods, substances and items whose free circulation is prohibited or restricted, as well as property obtained through criminal activity, for the purpose of detecting crimes and identifying those involved in preparing, committing or having committed them.