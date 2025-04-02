Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Directive to improve governance, strengthen discipline

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Directive No. 11 “On improving the functioning of the system of government bodies and administration, strengthening executive discipline” on 2 April.

The document was adopted to follow up the decrees “On the five-year quality period”, “On strengthening the role of chairpersons of executive committees of the basic level in the development of the regions” and is aimed at radically improving the efficiency of the functioning of the system of government bodies, management activities, strengthening executive discipline, personal social responsibility to work.

In accordance with the Directive, interference of government bodies and officials in each other's scope of competence is inadmissible. The formation and functioning of councils, commissions, groups, other expert, consultative and advisory structures substituting government bodies, shall be excluded except those envisaged by legislative acts. Unreasonable meetings, including in remote mode, shall be prohibited.

The document provides for the introduction of modern digital technologies in state administration, increasing the efficiency of business trips, conducting a mandatory assessment of executive discipline in a government body, taking it into account when prolonging or concluding a contract with the head of this body for a new term, making decisions on the results of the performance review of this head, his/her promotion, presentation to state awards.

The Directive contains norms on the need to streamline the process of information collection and reduce abundant requests to legal entities, as well as to ensure information security.