Aleksandr Lukashenko okays draft amendments to Belarus-Russia agreement on military-technical cooperation

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a draft protocol on amending the agreement between Belarus and Russia on military-technical cooperation dated 10 December 2009. The head of state signed relevant decree No.353 on 1 October.

The document has been approved as a basis for negotiations. The Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry has been authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft document and sign it following consideration by the Government of Belarus.