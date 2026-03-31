Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to USSR Honored Master of Sports Pavel Bure.

“Outstanding talent, virtuoso technique, phenomenal speed, and an open, charming smile – that is how the ‘Russian Rocket’ is remembered by hockey fans around the world,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that Pavel Bure continues to pursue his beloved work, channeling his knowledge, experience, and authority toward the development and popularization of the sport loved by millions, and defending its interests on the international stage.

“I know that you were born in Minsk, consider Belarus your second home, and are doing a great deal to strengthen ties between our countries in both professional and amateur sports,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Pavel Bure health, peace, kindness, and success in all his endeavors.