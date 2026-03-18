Greetings to active and retired employees of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on their professional holiday.

The head of state noted that the history of the Internal Troops is inseparable from the challenging period of Belarusian statehood formation and is filled with vivid examples of courage, valor, and bravery. “We will always remember and honor the feats of those who heroically fought against interventionists, Nazi invaders, nationalist and criminal groups,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

“Today the Internal Troops are actively developing, and we can confidently say that they are capable of fulfilling any tasks in the most difficult conditions: protecting the constitutional order, combating crime, extremism, and terrorism, maintaining public order, guarding critical state facilities, and neutralizing explosive devices,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President stressed that servicemen of the Internal Troops carry out their difficult but honorable and essential duty with dignity, ensuring peace and productive work for citizens, demonstrating high professionalism, discipline, and dedication. The Internal Troops are among the leaders of the country’s military-patriotic movement.

The head of state expressed his sincere gratitude to the veterans of the Internal Troops: “You laid the strong traditions of loyalty to duty, the oath, and the native land – traditions on which our youth is raised today.”

The President wished active and retired employees of the Internal Troops and their families peaceful skies, strong health, well-being, and continued success in serving the Fatherland.