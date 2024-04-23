Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Passover to Jews of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a Happy Passover to the Jewish community in Belarus on 23 April.

“It is a celebration of the Jewish people's fidelity to their traditions. It symbolizes the beginning of a long journey to find the Promised Land. Today, the memory of courage and fortitude of the ancestors gives strength to overcome the difficulties of the modern world, is the guarantee of a bright future,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Judaism occupies an important place in the confessional palette of Belarus. “Dozens of religious communities, educational and cultural centers operate in our country. Their charitable and educational work contributes to the strengthening of interethnic friendship, development of public dialogue and preservation of civil harmony,” the President emphasized.

“May Passover bring joy and prosperity to every home, bring together people dear to your heart. I wish strong health, peace and spiritual wealth to you and your loved ones,” the head of state stressed.