Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Passover to Jewish community

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished a Happy Passover to the Jewish community.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on Passover, a holiday that symbolizes the bond between times and generations,” the head of state said.

The President emphasized that on this day, adherents of Judaism commemorate an important event in the history of the Jewish people, liberation from centuries of slavery. “For believers, this is a time of spiritual renewal, rethinking the path traveled, and setting new goals,” the message of greetings reads. “Relying on cultural heritage, traditions, and respect for ancestral customs helps strengthen dialogue and harmony in our multi-confessional society.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished followers of the Jewish faith health, peace, and a happy Passover: “May the holiday bring wellbeing and mutual understanding to your homes, filling each day with joy.”