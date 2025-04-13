Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Passover to Jews of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a Happy Passover to the Jewish community in Belarus on 13 April.

"This holiday is especially cherished by the Jewish people. It brings together people of one faith, symbolizes gratitude to God for His help in achieving freedom, and stands as a spiritual heritage for everyone," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that the Jewish community in Belarus carefully preserves the traditions of their ancestors, fosters moral values, and promotes interfaith dialogue. "With their talents and dedication, the Jewish people contribute to the prosperity of their homeland," the President highlighted.