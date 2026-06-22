Greetings to Co-President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Co-President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo on her 75th birthday.

“Your achievements and devotion to the chosen path are a vivid example of service to the Motherland, responsibility and commitment to the ideals of the Sandinista Revolution,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that, thanks to the joint efforts of Co-Presidents Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s standing on the world stage is being strengthened, and the country’s sustained progress and prosperity are being ensured.

The President remarked that Belarusian-Nicaraguan relations at the current stage are distinguished by a high degree of dynamism across various spheres of interaction. A steady expansion of bilateral co-operation is being observed in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields.

“I am convinced that the ties between Belarus and Nicaragua will continue to develop in a constructive manner for the benefit of the peoples of both states,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian leader wished Rosario Murillo robust health, inexhaustible energy and success in all her endeavors.