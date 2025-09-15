Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to co-presidents of Nicaragua, Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo, as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state noted the dynamic development of relations between Belarus and Nicaragua, which are based on mutual respect and trust, and a commitment to universal human values and social justice.

“Our countries are working on the implementation of joint trade and economic projects, are successfully cooperating on international platforms, and are holding large-scale cultural events together,” the message of greetings said. “I am counting on the further strengthening of friendly ties and the deepening of constructive cooperation in areas of common interest for the benefit of both states.”

The Belarusian President wished the co-presidents of Nicaragua and the entire Nicaraguan people peace, happiness, and prosperity.