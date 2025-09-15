Greetings to specialists and veterans of state standardization bodies

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, has extended greetings to the specialists and veterans of the state standardization bodies on the 100th anniversary of the formation of the state standardization authorities.

“The Soviet school of standardization, whose history began exactly a century ago, is still considered one of the best in the world. It was in the USSR that they managed to combine the development of advanced standards, the accuracy of measurements, and state supervision over their compliance. All products manufactured in accordance with GOST were a benchmark of quality,” the message of greetings said.

According to the President, Belarus has preserved this system as the foundation for developing its own production-cooperation and trade-economic ties. “The State Committee for Standardization [Gosstandart] honorably continues the best traditions. Recently, we have introduced a national quality mark - the highest assessment for goods under the brand Made in Belarus,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that the competence, openness to innovation, and the drive to improve all processes will enable the specialists of the state standardization bodies to continue effectively solving the tasks of strengthening the country's technological sovereignty and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

“I wish you good health, wellbeing, and new professional successes,” the head of state wished.