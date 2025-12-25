Christmas greetings

On 25 December, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Christians celebrating the Nativity of Christ on this day.

“On this bright and long-awaited holiday, the hearts of believers are filled with special awe and hope,” the message reads. “The sacredness of Christmas brings spiritual joy, unites us in prayer, and reminds us that life is a priceless gift.”

The head of state noted that on this day, the guiding light of the Star of Bethlehem fills homes with genuine love, mercy, and care for others.

“I am convinced that Christian values will continue to contribute to the preservation of peace and harmony in our society, for the benefit of our Belarus,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all citizens good health, well-being, and happiness.