Women’s Day greetings

Dear Belarusian women!

I congratulate you on the magnificent holiday of 8 March that is full of pleasant emotions.

The holiday arrives when the spring does, awakening the feeling of admiration and gratitude in our hearts. We gift it to you, dear women – gentle and strong, attentive and considerate, charming and wise ones. You are the most precious part of our life.

Thank you for creating harmony and coziness, for giving us your warmth, for inspiring us, men, to create.

May you have many joyful and happy moments in the Year of the Belarusian Woman, may your cherished dreams come true, and may your loved ones surround you with love and attention.

Aleksandr Lukashenko