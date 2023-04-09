Greetings to Christians celebrating Easter on 9 April

Dear compatriots,

I wish you a Happy Easter.

Holy Easter is the source of unflagging spiritual strength, the main symbol of revival, faith and hope.

This wonderful time reminds us about the eternal moral values: mutual respect, honoring older people, mercy, compassion, selfless care of our families and friends, sincere love for the native land.

May the deep meaning of these Easter days accompany all your deeds and undertakings encouraging you to live an honest life. The special warmth of the holiday will strengthen hope for the better, bring peace, accord and happiness to every home.

I wish you good health, optimism and wellbeing.

Aleksandr Lukashenko