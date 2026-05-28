Border Guard Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to commanders, personnel and veterans of the Border Guard Service as the country celebrates Border Guard Day.

“For more than a century, the history of the border service has been inextricably linked with the formation of Belarusian statehood, filled with shining examples of valor and courage,” the message reads. “Eighty-five years ago, in the opening battles of the Great Patriotic War, the heroic border guards stood to the death, defending the sacred borders of the Soviet Motherland. They died, but they never surrendered. The unparalleled heroism of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers is a model of courage and resilience for today’s border guards, and a powerful example for the younger generation.”

The President pointed out that Belarus has built a highly professional border service during its years of independence. Drawing on the traditions and experience of veterans, modern border guards effectively utilize the latest security technologies and counter all attempts to destabilize the situation at the country’s borders, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

“I am convinced that each of you will continue to do everything possible to preserve peace on our native land, firmly preventing any threats to the independence and territorial integrity of the Fatherland,” the head of state emphasized.

The President wished all servicemen, civilian personnel, and veterans of the border guard service good health, happiness, prosperity, and a peaceful sky overhead.