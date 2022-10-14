Mother’s Day greetings

Dear compatriots,

I wish you a Happy Mother’s Day.

This wonderful holiday is full of sincere and kind feelings and appreciation of those whose greatest mission is to give a new life, protect and share love and care.

The joy of motherhood is ultimate happiness and a huge responsibility for bringing up a good person, a citizen and a patriot.

A beautiful image of a mother gives unflagging strength when we face challenges and multiplies joy when we success. Selfless mother’s love is a beacon in life, teaches to love the Motherlans, do good deeds, respect national traditions.

Thank you very much to mothers of many children, women bringing up children with disabilities, and foster mothers. I appreciate the great strength of mothers’ feelings and the generosity of your souls.

Dear mothers, thank you for your selfless work and everyday care of the future of our dear Belarus.

I wish you and your families good health, peace, optimism, and wellbeing.

Aleksandr Lukashenko