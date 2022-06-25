Greetings on 20th anniversary of ONT TV channel

Greetings to the personnel of the ONT TV channel

Dear friends,

I wish you a happy 20th anniversary of the ONT TV channel.

Having had the bright path full of creative and interesting projects, the Second National TV Channel has become one of the leading mass media outlets in Belarus.

Thanks to the profound knowledge, professionalism and ambitions of your workers, their pursuit of excellence, the ONT TV channel has become a recognizable brand and a welcome guest in every home. Your TV channel is an objective source of news about the life of the Republic of Belarus for Belarusian and foreign viewers.

I am convinced that the creative energy of your team will be used to solve topical issues of the information and national security of our state in the future.

I wish you unflagging inspiration, professional excitement, and new wonderful projects.

Aleksandr Lukashenko