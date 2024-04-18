On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state noted that 44 years ago Zimbabwe threw off colonial shackles and gained the opportunity to independently pursue its foreign and domestic policy to ensure the sustainable development of the country and improve the quality of life of citizens. “Belarus is happy to see meaningful changes for the better in various sectors of the Zimbabwean economy,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President drew attention to the importance of exchanging visits at the highest level, as it is believed to give a boost to bilateral contacts. He hopes that he will soon be able to welcome Emmerson Mnangagwa on hospitable Belarusian soil.

“I am convinced that the practical implementation of previously reached agreements and the outcomes of your future visit to Belarus will help strengthen our strategic partnership and expand fruitful long-term interaction,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Emmerson Mnangagwa good health and success, and the people of Zimbabwe happiness and prosperity.