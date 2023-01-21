Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“After the disintegration of the Soviet Union our countries managed not only to build friendly relations but also launch productive cooperation in many fields, establish new cooperation ties thanks to our common history,” the message of greetings reads. “I am convinced that the positive experience which Minsk and Ashgabat have been accumulating in the tree decades will be the foundation for the further successful development of bilateral partnership for the benefit of the Republic of Belarus and Turkmenistan.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Serdar Berdimuhamedow good health, strength and energy in his work for the benefit of the country. He also wished the people of Turkmenistan happiness and wellbeing.

A message of greetings that was sent by the President of Turkmenistan to Aleksandr Lukashenko reads that the relations between the countries rely on mutual respect, equality and mutual trust. “Turkmenistan is interested in expanding bilateral ties. I am convinced that by joint efforts our countries will enhance cooperation in the best interest of the two nations,” the message of greetings reads.

Serdar Berdimuhamedow wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health, happiness and every success. He also wished Belarusian people peace, further progress and prosperity.