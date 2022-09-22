Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

“I am convinced that your youth, energy and experience of work in responsible positions will help reach significant results in state construction and further improvement of living standards in Turkmenistan,” the felicitation message reads.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to the expansion of versatile mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan on the basis of traditions of friendship, trust and respect. The President also expressed hope for the continuation of the productive dialogue in the best interests of the two coutnries.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Serdar Berdimuhamedow good health, happiness and every success in his work for the benefit of the Fatherland.