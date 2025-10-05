Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

“Your selfless service to Tajikistan's interests, efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Tajik people, and contributions to strengthening regional peace and security deserve the highest praise,” the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his conviction that the current level of strategic partnership and mutual support between the two countries provides a solid foundation for achieving their ambitious social and economic development goals and improving the wellbeing of their people.

“Knowing you as a long-standing and good friend of Belarus, I am confident that your active work as head of state will continue to foster stronger bilateral ties between Minsk and Dushanbe,” the Belarusian leader said.

The Belarusian President wished the President of Tajikistan good health, happiness, and continued success in all his endeavors.