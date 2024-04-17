Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as the country celebrates Evacuation Day, a symbol of the country’s independence and sovereignty, on 17 April.

“For a long time, the people of your state have courageously resisted unjust external pressure and the threat of terrorism in the country and the entire Middle East region,” the head of state said. “I am sincerely confident that Syrians will be able to overcome the existing difficulties and take the path of revival of the country. We, in turn, will continue to support brotherly Syria in order to achieve peace, stability and prosperity.”

The Belarusian President is convinced: “The ties established between Minsk and Damascus, which traditionally distinguish open dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, will continue to deepen in the future.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the President of Syria good health and fruitful activity, and also harmony and prosperity to the friendly people of Syria.