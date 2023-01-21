Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The head of state remarked that the dialogue of Belarus and Uzbekistan is vigorously developing on the principles of mutual trust, respect, support and alliance. “Belarus- Uzbekistan cooperation is currently on the rise: the bilateral trade is growing at a record pace, ties in various fields are increasingly vibrant,” the message of greetings reads. “I am convinced that the constructive cooperation of Minsk and Tashkent will be further strengthened and enriched with new large-scale joint projects for the benefit of Belarus and Uzbekistan.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Shavkat Mirziyoyev good health and every success. He also wished the people of Uzbekistan peace, kindness and wellbeing.

A message of greetings addressed to Aleksandr Lukashenko reads that thanks to joint efforts the bilateral cooperation has reached a new high in the past years and has become even more substantive. “Today our constructive interaction relying on the principles of openness and respect for the best interests of each other is very diverse. Bilateral trade is increasingly vibrant, important projects in industrial cooperation and agriculture are implemented, versatile ties between regions are deepening, the educational, cultural and humanitarian exchange programs are expanding,” the message of greetings reads.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed that Uzbekistan is eager to continue enhancing partnership with Belarus in the best interests of the two countries and nations. He wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health, wellbeing and every success. The President of Uzbekistan also wished Belarusian people peace and prosperity.