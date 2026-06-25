Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state noted that today, in an era of rapid changes in the geopolitical landscape and structural transformation of global trade, the need for reliable partners is growing.

“The friendly relations between our countries have stood the test of time. Half a century ago, Belarus contributed to the struggle of the Mozambican people for national liberation from colonial rule,” the message of greetings reads.

The President noted that Belarus views Mozambique as a strategic foothold on the southeastern coast of Africa and is ready to further deepen bilateral cooperation, including with the participation of neighboring countries in the region.

“I am confident that Belarus’ experience in agricultural mechanization, ensuring food security, and modernizing the mining industry will contribute to Mozambique’s economic development and the wellbeing of its citizens,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian head of state wished the President of Mozambique good health, happiness, and success in his responsible work, and wished all Mozambicans peace and prosperity.