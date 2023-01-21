Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“Relying on the traditions of friendship and respect, in the past decades our countries have gone a decent path together. The interaction between Minsk and Bishkek has become deep and versatile. Trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation is increasingly vibrant, constructive dialogue in integration associations is established,” the message of greetings reads. “I hope that together we will continue to strengthen the solid foundation of our partnership in the best interests of the two countries and nations.”

The head of state wished Sadyr Japarov good health, peace, happiness and every success in his important work for the benefit of the Fatherland. He also wished the people of Kyrgyzstan peace and prosperity.

A message of greetings that was sent by the President of Kyrgyzstan to Aleksandr Lukashenko reads that the two countries managed to preserve and develop bilateral cooperation virtually in all walks of life, establish political dialogue, expand trade and economic cooperation, strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus are full-fledged members of the CIS, CSTO, EAEU and other regional associations in the Eurasian space and support each other in international organizations.

“Celebrating the anniversary, I want to assure you that Kyrgyzstan will continue to expand all-round cooperation with Belarus on a brand-new level,” the leader of Kyrgyzstan stressed. “I am convinced that the comprehensive joint efforts to enhance and expand the entire complex of bilateral relations for the benefit of our nations meet the interests of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.”

Sadyr Japarov wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health and every success. He also wished the Belarusian people peace and prosperity.