Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the country celebrates Republic Day.

“The adoption of the Declaration on Sovereignty was a milestone event for Kazakhstan and the first step on the way to independence. Despite the difficult history of the statehood formation, its foundations laid more than three decades ago remain unshaken,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The head of state said that today Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the principles of peace-loving foreign policy, greatly contributes to strengthening mutual understanding and good neighborliness, and Astana’s substantial initiatives play an important role in ensuring international security and solving global problems of mankind.

“I am convinced that the time-tested relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan, built on friendship and trust, will continue to develop for the benefit of our citizens. I wish you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich [Tokayev], good health, happiness, support from your family and like-minded people, and stability and prosperity to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan,” the message of greetings runs.