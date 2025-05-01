Greetings to President of Israel Isaac Herzog

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Isaac Herzog of Israel as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“This holiday is an important milestone in the destiny of every country, identified with the formation of statehood and consolidation of its place on the world map,” the message of greetings reads.

Belarus and Israel are united by close historical ties, the head of state said. Many prominent representatives of the Jewish people, who contributed to the creation of modern Israel, were born and studied in Belarus.

“Belarus has always been and remains a space of tolerance and mutual understanding. This hospitable atmosphere is cherished by Israeli students who receive education in our educational institutions, businessmen who develop economic ties, pilgrims and numerous citizens of Israel who visit their relatives,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to enhance bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in science and technology, investment, agriculture, food industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and tourism.

“I am confident that the resumption of direct air communication will be a significant contribution to increasing the dynamics of Belarusian-Israeli contacts,” the head of state emphasized.

Good human relations and common history are a solid foundation for further expansion of bilateral ties, the President added.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, and this event is of special significance for Belarusians and Jews, who endured terrible trials and losses during the Second World War, survived together and preserved their identity. “Without the Victory won then, it is impossible to imagine the modern world and the existence of independent countries, including Belarus and Israel. I am convinced that we will be able to preserve the memory of our courageous ancestors for the sake of peace and security of future generations,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Isaac Herzog good health and fulfillment of his plans, and wished all the people of Israel a peaceful sky above their heads, happiness and success.