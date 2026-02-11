Greetings to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and the Iranian people as the country celebrates the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. He described it as a turning point in the country’s modern history, a symbol of national unity, independence, and the pursuit of justice.

“In the course of its existence, Iran has faced serious trials many times,” the message of greetings reads. “Recent events have tested the maturity of its institutions of power and the strength of its social contract. Preserving constitutional order during a difficult time speaks to the responsibility of the leadership and the ability of its citizens to defend their choice, not allowing external forces to impose a foreign will.”

The President emphasized that Tehran’s resilience in the international arena commands respect. “Amid regional military escalation and firm opposition to those who employ double standards, Iran continues to follow its own path, demonstrating progress and fidelity to traditional spiritual values,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled with warmth the visit of Masoud Pezeshkian to Belarus, which gave a qualitative impetus to strengthening relations between the two countries. “The negotiations held confirmed the high level of trust between us, and the agreements reached have opened new horizons for expanding bilateral cooperation,” the head of state stressed.

The Belarusian President wished the President of Iran excellent health and success, and also peace and prosperity to the citizens of Iran.